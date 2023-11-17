All Souls Congregational Church hosts annual Bazaar

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A church in Bangor is hosting their holiday bazaar.

All Souls Congregational Church will be having their annual Bazaar Saturday.

They’ll have delicious homemade goods for sale such as pies, cookies, chocolates and more.

They will also be hosting a silent auction and will have plenty of gifts and crafts to pick up for your Christmas shopping.

Organizers say this is an event filled with holiday-cheer and is all about bringing the community together.

“It’s all very important to us we want to be a welcoming place for the community. And this is a good way to show that we are a friendly, open and accepting community. It’s a time for us to build our bonds between us. And yeah, we make some money for the church to which doesn’t hurt either,” said Mary Warner, Bazaar committee.

“And we have fun because there is community members that come in that we see every year of people we know from other parts of our life and haven’t seen them in a while and here they are. So it’s just fun,” said Rebecca Dauphinee, Bazaar committee

The bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

There is no entry fee and all proceeds go to the church.

