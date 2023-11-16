Where to get a free Thanksgiving Meal

Maine (WABI) - Here is a list of free Thanksgiving meals across the state :

Wednesday, November 22nd:

Free Thanksgiving Dinner at Knights of Columbus Hall in Lincoln at 4pm.

Free Thanksgiving Meal at the Danforth Livable Community Center from 11am-1pm

The Salvation Army Bangor Citadel Corps is hosting a Thanksgiving lunch from 11:45am-1pm.

Free Thanksgiving meals are available to be picked up at Clark Point Café in Southwest Harbor between 12pm-6pm. Call 244-8282 by Friday November 17th to place your order.

Thursday, November 23rd:

Community Thanksgiving at Alton Town Hall from 12pm-2pm. Call 207-768-0217 by 11/18 to reserve a spot.

Lynde Lodge in Hermon is hosting their annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner from 11am-2pm.

Hammond St Congregational Church in Bangor is hosting a Thanksgiving meal. Doors open at 11:30am, but the meal is served from 1pm-2pm.

The Mansion Church in Bangor will be serving a Thanksgiving meal from 4pm-6pm.

MANNA is hosting a free Thanksgiving Dinner at Columbia St Baptist Church in Bangor from 11am-1pm.

Free Thanksgiving at House in the Woods at 1pm. Call Dee House at 943-3175 to make a reservation.

Free Thanksgiving Meal at the QuadCounty Snowmobile Club in Springfield from 1pm-4pm

Free Thanksgiving with the Cruzers at the Montague in West Enfield from 3pm-5pm.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Dexter Town Hall Rec at 2pm.

Community Thanksgiving at Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church, serving at 12pm.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Charleston Community Center, serving at 1pm.

Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Guilford United Methodist Church from 11am to 1pm.

Community Thanksgiving Meal at MCI Dining Hall from 11am-2pm

Free Thanksgiving Day Meal at the Boys and Girls Club of Kennebec Valley in Gardiner from 11:30am-1pm.

Messalonskee High School is doing their annual Thanksgiving Day meal from 11am-1pm. FMI call 207-431-1050.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Bucksport United Methodist Church. The meal will be served at noon. Call or email to reserve your spot. 469-3622 Bucksportumc@aol.com

Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Franklin Veterans club from 1pm-4pm.

By-donation Thanksgiving Dinner at Traci’s Diner in Belfast from 12pm-4pm

Free Thanksgiving Dinner at Bean’s Corner Baptist Church in Jay from 1pm-3pm.

Free Thanksgiving Meal at WaCo Diner in Eastport. 1pm-3pm. Call 853-9226 to reserve a spot.

Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Rockland from 12:30pm-2pm.

The Rockland Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in hosting a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 6pm-8pm.

3rd Annual Community Thanksgiving at Warren Masonic Hall from 12pm-4pm.

Community Thanksgiving at North Haven Baptist Church at 1pm.

