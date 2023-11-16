Warm & Breezy Friday. Showers & Falling Temperatures Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today’s highs were slightly warmer than expected and as a result, tonight’s lows will be slightly warmer and could even result in warmer highs Friday. The rest of tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows that will range from the upper 20s across the north to the upper 30s along the coast.

Friday will have some sunshine in the morning before clouds spread across the region ahead of our next approaching system. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Southerly winds on Friday will increase especially during the afternoon and could gust up to 30 mph. A few showers will be possible across the north & west later in the day on Friday associated with our next approaching system.

We are currently watching a low that will move up the east coast and a cold front that will move in from the west. These will both begin to bring showers & wind to the region starting late Friday night and will last into Saturday night. As of now, it looks like the front will move in faster and will help to steer the low farther to our east. This will result in lower rainfall totals and with the fast speed of the front, snowfall totals will be lower. Behind the cold front temperatures will be dropping and will cause any rainfall to briefly change over to snow. Any precipitation will end by Saturday night. Rainfall totals will be greatest across Downeast communities where 0.5 to 1.5″ are possible. Lesser amounts the farther north & west you go where less than 0.5″ are expected.

Expected rainfall on Saturday. (wabi)

Snowfall totals will be dependent on how quickly the changeover from rain to snow occurs. Right now, the highest totals of 1-2″ will be possible across the county. Locations in the Mountains and north of Greenville & Millinocket should expect less than an inch.

Expected snowfall on Saturday. (wabi)

A concern of icing will be possible Saturday evening as temperatures continue to drop. Any standing water from the showers on Saturday could glaze over making for slippery roads into Sunday morning.

The mild weather sticks around into the first half of the weekend before a cold front will send temperatures crashing by Sunday. Saturday will have highs in the morning hitting the 40s and 50s and will be falling through the rest of the day. Sunday will have highs that will hit the upper 30s and low 40s.

Quiet & colder conditions to start next week. It does appear that well below normal highs should be expected around Thanksgiving. We will also be watching another low that could bring rain/snow mixture Tuesday night through Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the upper 20s north to the upper 30s along the coast. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Breezy southerly wind with gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with widespread showers from the foothills towards the coast, showers briefly changing to snow expected in the mountains. Highs in the morning will reach 40s and low 50s before falling for the rest of the day. NW wind gusting up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and MUCH colder. Highs in the 30s with a few low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of rain & snow. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

