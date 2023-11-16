Sunshine & A Bit Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will give us a beautiful day today with partly to mostly sunny skies and some warmer temperatures with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows dropping to the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south.

A cold front will approach the area Friday. We’ll start the day with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. It’ll be breezy Friday too with southerly winds gusting to 25-30 MPH at times. A cold front moving in from the west is forecast to combine with an area of low pressure moving northward from the Mid-Atlantic to bring us rain Friday night into Saturday. It looks like the cold front is moving a bit quick and therefore will move into Maine earlier Saturday. This will cause the area of low pressure to our south to pass a bit further east of Maine which will result in lower rainfall totals than previously forecast. The heaviest rain will still be focused over areas along and east of I-95 with as much as .75″ to 1.25″ of rain possible. Lesser amounts can expected as you head north and west of I-95. Saturday’s highs will remain mild with highs in the 40s to low 50s. With the cold front moving in a bit quicker, it will allow colder air to move into northern areas later Saturday morning through the afternoon. This will actually cause the rain to mix with, and even change to, snow later Saturday morning through the afternoon especially for areas from Millinocket to Greenville points north and west. Light accumulations will be possible too. Precipitation will taper off later Saturday evening. Drier, brighter and colder weather will return for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only be in the 30s to near 40°. Dry and chilly weather will continue Monday and Tuesday. Next chance of unsettled weather will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 44°-52°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 25°-35°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Highs between 48°-56°. South wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Rain likely. Rain is expected to mix with, and possibly change to, snow later in the morning through the afternoon for areas from Greenville to Millinocket and points north and west. Some light accumulations will be possible. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs mainly in the 30s.

