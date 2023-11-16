State watchdog agency: DHHS made mistakes before Brewer infant’s death

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new report states the Department of Health and Human Services made mistakes in the case of a Brewer baby’s death.

Jaden Harding was six weeks old when he was killed by his father in May 2021.

The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, or OPEGA, reviewed previous records to identify mistakes DHHS made with Harding’s family.

Jaden’s father, 38-year-old Ronald Harding, was found guilty in March 2021 of manslaughter.

An autopsy showed Jaden died from injuries consistent with violent shaking while in Ronald Harding’s care.

According to the report from the watchdog agency, there was no involvement with Child Protection Services with his family during Jaden’s short life.

However, his family had a history with CPS dating back in 2014 when his oldest half-sibling was born.

The report cites two incidents where “unsound safety decisions” were made regarding Jaden’s half siblings.

The report does note it’s unclear if these inactions taken prior to Jaden’s birth would have altered the tragic outcome.

DHHS responded to the report by saying in part, “We are committed to utilizing these cases to learn and take every possible step to prevent future harm as well as improve the overall well-being of children and families.”

