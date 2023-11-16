Piscataquis Regional Food Center in need of turkeys this Thanksgiving

Piscataquis Regional Food Center
Piscataquis Regional Food Center(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Off a road in Dover-Foxcroft is a big dream in action.

The Piscataquis Regional Food Center helps folks have access to food.

“The Piscataquis Regional Food Center is the last mile distributor for Good Shepherd Food Bank. That means that we distribute to 18 different partner organizations throughout Piscataquis and Penobscot. We also operate the food center which serves residents of Somerset County, Penobscot County, and Piscataquis County,” said Kelly Sirimoglu, Piscataquis Regional Food Center executive director.

Working with various markets in the region, they aim to also have diverse selection.

“We have a nice collection of items. So, we have things that support vegan diets, gluten free diets, the same things that you’d want to feed your family you’ll find on the shelves here,” Sirimoglu said.

But this Thanksgiving, they’re running into one issue.

“This Thanksgiving, we’re serving approximately 400 households, and we have 400 chickens, but no turkeys. So, it’s been really a struggle because as most people know, Thanksgiving is a big American tradition to wake up Thanksgiving morning, smell that turkey cooking in the oven, getting ready for the big meal. We all have such fond memories of Thanksgiving, and this year, unfortunately, we just don’t have enough turkeys for all 400 families to receive one,” Sirimoglu said.

Through various way to donate, they’re are asking for your help.

“It’s so easy. This is a beautiful way to make a real difference for local families because your gift, whether it’s $5, $50 or $500 is going to put a turkey on the table of someone in Dexter, in Newport, in Greenville, in Dover-Foxcroft, in Milo. It’s immediate. It’s right in our area, and it’s so easy to do,” Sirimoglu said.

Beyond this season, folks can continue to help, year-round.

“I would encourage anyone at any location to reach out to your local food pantry or food bank. We are always looking for volunteers to come in and help us do better and to engage with the people that we’re serving. There’s enough food for everybody. What we have to do though, is get it to people that are in need,” Sirimoglu said.

