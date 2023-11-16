Penobscot Valley celebrates Class D State Girls Soccer Championship

The team is thrilled to bring the trophy back to Howland after a perfect season
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Valley Howlers completed a perfect season that ended with a 1-0 victory over St. Dominic on Saturday in the Class D State Final, with Brooke Champion scoring the Gold Ball winning goal.

The team is thrilled to bring the trophy back to Howland

The team is thrilled to bring the trophy back to Howland.

“Oh, it was a dream come true, but if I’m honest, I thought Rylee (Moulton) kicked it in. We worked our butts off. We earned it,” said Champion.

“It feels pretty good. I know that it’s definitely something special that we’ll be able to hold onto for a long time. It’ll definitely keep us together for a while. It’s definitely special,” said Emma Potter.

“We’ve always had that edge to do it. Coming from my freshman year, we were COVID champs. In my sophomore year, we were runners-up in regionals, and then last year, we were runners-up in states. It was a progression sort of thing. We always wanted it, and then this year we finally got it,” said Mia Neal.

Penobscot Valley won Class B State Championships in 1983, 1985, and 1986.

