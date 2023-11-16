Penobscot Valley celebrates Class D State Girls Soccer Championship

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Valley Howlers completed a perfect season that ended with a 1-0 victory over St. Dominic on Saturday in the Class D State Final, with Brooke Champion scoring the Gold Ball winning goal.

The team is thrilled to bring the trophy back to Howland after a perfect season (WABI)

“Oh, it was a dream come true, but if I’m honest, I thought Rylee (Moulton) kicked it in. We worked our butts off. We earned it,” said Champion.

“It feels pretty good. I know that it’s definitely something special that we’ll be able to hold onto for a long time. It’ll definitely keep us together for a while. It’s definitely special,” said Emma Potter.

“We’ve always had that edge to do it. Coming from my freshman year, we were COVID champs. In my sophomore year, we were runners-up in regionals, and then last year, we were runners-up in states. It was a progression sort of thing. We always wanted it, and then this year we finally got it,” said Mia Neal.

Penobscot Valley won Class B State Championships in 1983, 1985, and 1986.

