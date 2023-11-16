Orono’s ‘Scott Scripture Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner’ feeds hundreds

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Many efforts are underway to ensure all community members are fed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The town of Orono hosted their community meal so that means cooking started early.

The Birch St. Senior Center smelled delightful as the Scott Scripture Memorial Thanksgiving dinner was hosted.

Residents had the opportunity to receive a hot meal cooked by different departments in the town of Orono.

Volunteers from Orono high school helped serve up meals or if residents needed the meal delivered, officers from Orono PD dropped it off for them.

The director of parks and recreation said it’s wonderful to bring the community together and she hopes this tradition continues for a long time.

“Different departments are really truly able to help out wherever they can, so it’s really cool that we’re able to work so well with everybody,” said Meghan Mazzella.

Many departments in Orono started cooking at around 6:30 in the morning.

“Sometimes doing something without anything in return, without an aspect, we’re not looking for these donations, people really are just wanting to support this meal happening, it really touches home to a lot of folks,” said Mazzella.

All the food for the effort was donated and a few organizations made cash donations to ensure the town got what was needed for the meal.

