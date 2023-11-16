Orono’s Ruth White signs with Boise State

She’s a three-time New England cross country champion
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White has enjoyed a legendary cross country and track career with the Red Riots.

She’s going to continue her career in college with the Boise State Broncos.

She's a three-time New England cross country champion

White explained why Idaho was the right spot for her.

“Boise just felt right in a lot of ways. The coaches are super nice and supportive. They have the right team mentality and so do the athletes. They all work really hard, and I’m super excited to be part of the atmosphere and also the location. It is one of the best places you can run with tons and tons of trails and hundreds of miles of trails,” said White.

White won her third New England Cross Country Championship with a time of 17:12.25 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday.

Houlton’s Teanne Ewings finished second at 17:39.

She’s going to study biomedical engineering to have a career building prosthetics to help others.

