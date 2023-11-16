Organization behind yellow flag assessments discusses rise after Lewiston shootings

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The organization performing the bulk of mental health assessments during the process of initiating weapons restrictions orders under Maine’s yellow flag law is addressing the dramatic uptick in utilization since the mass shootings in Lewiston.

“We haven’t seen a decrease in the acuity of the folks that are coming through, and it is not strictly new departments, and so there’s still a lot of questions for us to be answered. I think the interesting piece about it is they’re still very appropriate assessments,” said Ben Strick, Spurwink’s vice president of adult behavioral health services.

Strick says there’s no clear pattern or reason why the yellow flag law has been used so frequently over the last three weeks.

“There are really striking examples of law enforcement working to prevent suicides, homicides and use of deadly force,” Strick said.

Strick did share data with Maine’s Total Coverage, which shows since they started doing telehealth evaluations 13 months ago, 63 weapons restriction orders have been approved by judges.

That number, he said, is roughly double the previous two years combined.

“Oftentimes, it is multiple days’ worth of work from an officer to ensure that the community is safe,” Strick said.

Before taking effect in 2019, the yellow flag law passed with the support of gun rights group the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine.

Executive director David Trahan says he discussed the law Wednesday with Gov. Janey Mills and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross.

“That law has now captured 93 people that were in a mental health crisis that were a danger to themselves and others. Those folks got help,” Trahan said.

The former state legislator does not view Lewiston as a failure of the law and believes the yellow flag process should have been initiated when Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home of the eventual gunman for wellness checks but never saw him.

“Some level of police work could have got this man into custody and yes, your answer, I believe yellow flag would have applied and should have been used in this case,” Trahan said.

Trahan did not elaborate on his meeting with the governor but did say if any changes were introduced to the yellow flag law, those might include expansion of the availability of telehealth assessments.

“They believe they had him in a trailer, and that was the time to have yellow-flagged him. I can’t tell you why that didn’t happen,” Trahan added.

Documents from the office of Maine’s attorney general show three recent subjects specifically mentioning the Lewiston shooter by name.

A Nov. 7 incident is also documented, stating a suicidal man was concerned he “will be the next mass shooter.”

