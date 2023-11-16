Officials determine cause of Rockland fire

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -Officials responded to a building fire in Rockland this evening.

When they arrived they found smoke coming from both floors of the 2 story house.

Four people were in the building at the time the fire broke out, one person was taken to Penobscot Bay Medical Center with burn injuries.

Investigators determined the fire started when an accelerant was used to improperly start a wood stove.

