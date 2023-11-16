Oceanside Mariners gear up for Class C State Football Championship against Leavitt

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Oceanside Mariners are Class C North champions after Saturday’s 34-22 victory over Medomak Valley.

Saturday’s kickoff is at 11 a.m. at Lewiston High School (WABI)

Next up for the Rockland team is a match-up with the Leavitt Hornets in the Class C State Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lewiston High School.

The Mariners will be trying to dethrone the defending state champions after they defeated Medomak Valley in last year’s title game.

“Our offense is really explosive. We’ve got a lot of weapons and depth, so that always benefits us, opposed to other teams that only have one or two weapons. We’ve got four, five, six, seven, that can always make a big play,” said Cohen Galley, senior quarterback/outside linebacker.

“It’s been pretty crazy going 10-0. We’ve been very successful, especially our offense. So far, at least in Class C North, no one’s really been able to stop our offense. I think that’s really going to be helpful against Leavitt,” said Gavin Ripley, senior wide receiver/inside linebacker.

“We’ve always had a good, athletic group growing up. It’s just cool to see that we’re actually going somewhere with it,” said Maddox Robishaw, senior wide receiver/fullback/defensive end.

“For the community, that would be obviously the most accomplished year in Oceanside history if we can get it done for football and basketball,” said Aiden Sergent, senior running back/linebacker/defensive end.

This year’s Class C North crown is the first one in team history for the Mariners.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.