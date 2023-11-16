New ranking shows the best schools in Maine
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WABI) - The U.S. News and World Report is out with its annual listing of the top schools at each level for the nation and states.
In Maine, the top three elementary schools are:
- Yarmouth Elementary School in Yarmouth.
- Friendship Village School in Friendship
- Harrington Elementary School in Harrington
The top three middle schools are:
- Maine Connections Academy in Scarborough
- Frank H Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth
- So Aroostook School in Dyer Brook
The top three high school are:
- Greely High School in Cumberland
- Kennebunk High School in Kennebunk
- Cape Elizabeth High School in Cape Elizabeth
For the list list of rankings, click here.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.