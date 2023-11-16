New ranking shows the best schools in Maine

(WABI) - The U.S. News and World Report is out with its annual listing of the top schools at each level for the nation and states.

In Maine, the top three elementary schools are:

Yarmouth Elementary School in Yarmouth. Friendship Village School in Friendship Harrington Elementary School in Harrington

The top three middle schools are:

Maine Connections Academy in Scarborough Frank H Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth So Aroostook School in Dyer Brook

The top three high school are:

Greely High School in Cumberland Kennebunk High School in Kennebunk Cape Elizabeth High School in Cape Elizabeth

