More then 60 trees up for grabs at Anah Shriners

By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Anah Shriners Feztival of Tress is back for its 12th year.

Starting Thursday Nov. 16 at 4pm the public is invited to see the trees and test there luck to win.

It cost $2.00 for adults to get in and is free to children.

Tickets to enter into tree drawings cost $0.50 each.

Business’ around the area donated more then 60 trees this year.

Winners take home the tree, all the decorations, and everything around it and its all for a good cause.

Dan Costain, the chairman of the event said “All these trees are donated from people in the community. And then what we do is we raffled these trees off and what happens is the money goes to run in the temple for the year so that we can raise money for the hospitals. So, this event basically takes care of the expenses. And then part of this money goes to the hospital and then the rest of the time we raise money all year for the hospitals.”

There are major prizes like an all included vacation, a four wheeler, a bath tub, and so much more.

People also have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Clause.

The schedule is as follows.

Nov. 16 4pm-8pm

Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 10am-8pm

Nov. 19 10am-6pm

Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 10am-8pm

Nov. 26 10am-4pm.

Winners will be announced shortly after the last day is closed.

