Maine DHHS receives grant to expand access to high-quality preschool

Maine (WABI) - Senators Collins and King announced Thursday Maine DHHS has received $8 million through the Preschool Development Grant Birth through 5.

The funding will allow Maine to expand access to high-quality preschool for children from low-income families.

The program supports state efforts to create or enhance preschool programs in high-need communities, while developing infrastructure to better deliver preschool services.

