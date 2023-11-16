Maine DHHS receives grant to expand access to high-quality preschool

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Senators Collins and King announced Thursday Maine DHHS has received $8 million through the Preschool Development Grant Birth through 5.

The funding will allow Maine to expand access to high-quality preschool for children from low-income families.

The program supports state efforts to create or enhance preschool programs in high-need communities, while developing infrastructure to better deliver preschool services.

