Federal lawsuit accuses Maine landlord of trying to trade sex for rent

MANCHESTER, Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday against Fred Wheeler, of Manchester, Maine, accusing him of sexually harassing female tenants and housing applicants in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The Justice Department says Wheeler has managed residential rental properties in Lewiston and other communities in central Maine since at least 2016.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine, alleges that since at least 2016, Wheeler subjected female tenants to unwelcome sexual contact and comments about their physical appearances; entered rental units without permission; made a tenant’s rental agreement conditional on a romantic relationship; and offered to forgive unpaid rent in exchange for sex acts.

The lawsuit also names Landscape Center of Maine Inc., the property owner, as a defendant.

“No one should live in fear in their home because of their landlord’s sexual harassment and predatory conduct,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “No one should be denied access to housing because of their refusal to accept a landlord’s sexual demands. The Justice Department stands ready to hold accountable any landlord who preys upon vulnerable tenants and those seeking housing.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine, Darcie McElwee, urged anyone else who thinks they were the victim of discrimination by Wheeler to come forward and contact her office by calling 207-780-3257 or emailing USAME.FairHousing@usa.doj.gov.

“A home should be a sanctuary. No one should be subjected to sexual harassment under any conditions, but particularly not by the person responsible for providing safe and secure housing,” said McElwee.

