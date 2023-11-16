Building damaged, no one injured after fire in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Nobody was hurt in the fire that damaged a building in Hampden early Thursday morning.

Multiple crews were called in to put out the fire at the Carmel Road North location.

Hampden’s Deputy Chief tells TV5 when they arrived, there was smoke billowing out the front and fire visible on the porch.

He credits the quick response from his department and surrounding towns for what he called a “good save.”

“Crews were able to get there, you know, we got here fast. We identify kind of where the bulk of the fire was coming from and crews went to work. You know, they did a really good job this time. It’s a group effort, you know, this day and age with resources so scarce. We rely on these agencies to help us out, and we’re really fortunate to have them,” said Deputy Chief Jason Lundstrom of Hampden Fire Department.

No word on what started the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

