A Bangor current events club celebrates their centennial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Current Events Club, comprised of catholic women of the Bangor Area, had a 100-year celebration.

Those in attendance at the centennial event spent the day looking back on the club’s history.

From women gaining the right to vote to the recent pandemic, the club has covered quite a lot of events in the time it’s been around.

”I usually ask the membership, you know, what do you want to know more about? So, we try to program for the membership and it’s sustained itself over time.” said Joan Staffiere, the club’s president.

“It means being together with people like-minded and people that are joyful and people that have a real desire to help the community.” said Ann Ross, Program Chair for The Current Events Club.

The club has also made donations to various organizations throughout those years.

They are also making a time capsule to be unveiled at their sesquicentennial in 2073.

