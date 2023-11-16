A Bangor current events club celebrates their centennial

By Will Wagner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Current Events Club, comprised of catholic women of the Bangor Area, had a 100-year celebration.

Those in attendance at the centennial event spent the day looking back on the club’s history.

From women gaining the right to vote to the recent pandemic, the club has covered quite a lot of events in the time it’s been around.

”I usually ask the membership, you know, what do you want to know more about? So, we try to program for the membership and it’s sustained itself over time.” said Joan Staffiere, the club’s president.

“It means being together with people like-minded and people that are joyful and people that have a real desire to help the community.” said Ann Ross, Program Chair for The Current Events Club.

The club has also made donations to various organizations throughout those years.

They are also making a time capsule to be unveiled at their sesquicentennial in 2073.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Gavel
Maine pair ordered to pay $1.25 million for racially motivated attack on Black man
Shelter In Place sign in Lewsiton, Maine
Another victim of Maine mass shooting discharged from hospital as panel prepares to convene
Author Matt Cost discusses his variety of books
Author Matt Cost discusses his variety of books
Bangor Symphony Orchestra Weekend Preview
Bangor Symphony Orchestra weekend preview