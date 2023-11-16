Allegiant begins non-stop flight from Bangor to Florida

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Thursday, you can fly non-stop from Bangor to Punta Gorda, Florida.

Allegiant says to celebrate the new service, they’re offering one-way fares on the new routes starting at $60.

Tickets must be purchased by Saturday for travel by February 11th of next year.

The new flights operate twice a week. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

You can read their full release below:

“Following great travel demand, we are excited to offer the only nonstop service from Bangor to Punta Gorda,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning & chief revenue officer. “As vacationers seek warm winter getaways and a chance to connect with family and friends, we know they’ll love Allegiant’s convenient brand of all-nonstop, ultra-low-cost flights.”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Bangor-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 18, 2023 for travel by Feb. 11, 2024. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

