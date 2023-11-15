Washington Academy football repeats as independent league champions

They defeated Berlin, 44-18, for the 2023 title
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The Washington Academy Raiders won the independent league eight-man football championship with a 44-18 victory over Berlin.

The players described how they came away with the title and what it means for their community.

“This year, we put a lot of work into it. We worked really hard. We did manage to lose to Berlin one game. That really motivated us and pushed us so we could win back-to-back championships,” said Jesse Brown, senior running back/linebacker.

“This year feels a lot more personal. I knew a lot more of the kids on the other teams. This was my first year returning, so I knew the game a little better. It clicked a little more for me. It was really sweet. It was great to hear everyone in the town was really excited. It was a great environment,” said Aryc Lamb, senior running back/linebacker.

Congratulations to the Raiders and their fans.

