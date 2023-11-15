‘This is a big change’: Maine DHHS reconsiders opposition to splitting up agency to protect children

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - In what’s being called a “major sea change” within the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, after years of opposition, the state agency on Tuesday said it would consider splitting the agency if it means improving services and better-protecting children.

“We are always open to ideas that improve our services to children and families,” DHHS Director of Government Relations Molly Bogart said.

The comments were made to the Blue Ribbon Commission, looking at ways to fix the system.

“Our guiding star on this is health, safety and welfare, and we remain open to all the policy discussion around this that was supported by evidence and can help us meet that mission,” Bogart said.

Former state senator Bill Diamond sponsored a bill in 2021 that would have split the Office of Child and Family Services from the rest of DHHS in an effort to increase transparency and efficiency, he said.

“This is a big, big change and a big indicator that maybe they are willing to admit there are serious problems, and we want to help fix them,” Diamond told Maine’s Total Coverage.

DHHS has been under scrutiny after the deaths of four children within weeks of each other in 2021.

Diamond’s bill failed after heavy opposition by DHHS.

“The system is broken. There’s a huge gap between management and front-line workers. The department is failing in protecting kids, and that’s what this is all about,” he said.

DHHS didn’t respond Tuesday night to questions about the hearing.

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes, a nonprofit founded by Diamond, is expected to release a report within the next couple weeks detailing suggestions for improvements within the agency.

