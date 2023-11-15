Partly to Mostly Cloudy Today, A Bit Warmer Too

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our south and east today. At the same time, a warm front will be lifting northward into the state. As the warm front moves through, we’ll see an increase in clouds with skies averaging partly to mostly cloudy for the day. With high pressure moving to our south and east, our wind direction will shift around to south/southwest which will usher some slightly warmer, more seasonable air into the region today. Highs will reach the low to mid-40s for most spots this afternoon. The warm front will continue to lift northward through the state tonight. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight. With the warmer air mass in place, temperatures will be a bit better tonight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s for most locales.

High pressure will give us a nice day Thursday. A weak cold front will be across the northern half of the state and will provide a little bit of cloudiness across the north otherwise we’re expecting a partly to mostly sunny sky Thursday and some warmer temperatures too with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. A cold front will approach the area Friday. We’ll start the day with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. A cold front moving in from the west is forecast to combine with an area of low pressure moving northward from the Mid-Atlantic to bring us rain Friday night into Saturday. The timing of the cold front will be the key in determining rainfall amounts and placement of the heaviest rain. Right now, it looks like the cold front will arrive earlier than the area of low pressure approaching from the south. This will then focus the heaviest rain over eastern parts of the state. Early estimates show areas along and east of I-95 seeing 1″-2″ of rain with lesser amounts of rain expected as you head north and west of I-95. Of course, the systems are still a few days away so changes are still possible... stay tuned to future forecasts for updates on the timing and track of these two systems as we fine tune the rainfall forecast. Saturday’s highs will remain mild with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Drier, brighter and colder weather will return for Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 30s to near 40°.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 39°-47°. Light wind becoming south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 27°-34°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 44°-52°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Rain likely, possibly heavy. Some snow possible across the north during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the 30s to around 40°.

