Owners of Puddledock Gathering Post hosts ‘2nd Annual Santa Cause’ event

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but many are already feeling the Christmas spirit.

One local venue that usually hosts weddings will be decking their halls for an event, and everyone’s invited.

The owners of Puddledock Gathering Post in Corinth are hosting their 2nd annual Santa Cause event on Saturday, Nov. 18.

It’s a free admission family fun Christmas event that’ll have a little something for everyone.

If you’re in need of a family Christmas photo or if you just want to get that Santa picture done for the kids, you can do it all at Puddledock.

The best part is any donations provided at the event will go toward the Penquis Christmas is for Kids program.

That is close to the hearts of the owners.

“We both went to high school right in this town, Central High School, and in high school they did the same type of thing when kids would raise money for Penquis, so it was kind of a close connection for us,” said Kelsi Speed.

The event will include:

Free mini family photoshoot

Free cookie decorating

Free hot cocoa bar

Free photobooth & face painting

A bounce house

Free photos with Santa

Free Christmas crafts

The owners also brought food vendors for the event such as Downtown Charcuterie, Food by Crepes and more.

“We just wanted to make sure that Christmas is about kids, and we wanted to make sure that it’s going back for the kids,” said Speed.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will happen rain or shine.

For more information on the event, you can go to their Facebook event page.

