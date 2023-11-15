New commission to study chemical exposure to those who served at Canadian military base

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A commission to study the exposure of Maine veterans and former guardsmen to harmful chemicals at a Canadian military support base held its first meeting today at the State House.

Officials say Maine National Guard members who trained in Gagetown, New Brunswick between 1966 and 1967 were exposed to the chemical “Agent Orange.”

While the Canadian government in 2007 approved compensation for those affected, some Maine National Guard members were ineligible.

Part of that is due to the compensation being limited to those exposed to the harmful chemical within a specific timeframe of three to four days.

Members of the commission argue guard members who trained later at the camp may have been exposed due to residual chemicals in the soil.

One member recalls seeing large dead animals while at the camp in 1971.

Members of the commission say some veterans gave up due to the difficult verification process in getting the benefits.

“It’s happening to us. It’s happening to others we see that’s been over there. But to sit there and go and document it and prove that we were there. Did you take pictures? Were you there? How do you prove it? That seems overwhelming. It doesn’t seem right, that we put our lives on the line for our country, but it seems like our Country is not coming behind to cover us,” said Dana Michaud, a member of the commission and a Maine National Guard member who served at Gagetown.

“The first barrier to most of the guardsmen and women that served in Gagetown would be they didn’t come to Gagetown until three years after the last application. So, part of the report was looking at how long does, what’s the half life, half life of Agent Orange? Will it stay in anything? Will it stay in the soil, in the fall foliage, in the water, and the animals that ate it if you ate one of the animals or fish? We looked at all that and they disproved it in accordance with the report,” said David Richmond, Director at Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services.

The commission is to make recommendations for improvements after the study.

