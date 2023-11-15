Maine churches accepting shoebox gifts to send to children overseas

It’s National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child
National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 13-20th.
National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 13-20th.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The third week of November marks National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child.

For the past 30 years, Samaritan’s Purse has been collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas.

Each one is filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys.

The goal is to spread joy to kids in need.

“They love washcloths, bars of soap. Just very simple things. But of course, they love toys! In the shoebox you can include a note or a picture and the children love that because they have no idea why someone they don’t know would send them a gift when they have never received a gift in their life,” said Lynn Hilyard, area coordinator ME Central for Operation Christmas Child.

Since 1993, more than 209 million lives have been reached in more than 170 countries and territories through Operation Christmas Child.

Hilyard has been packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child since 2006.

In 2017, she traveled to Togo, Africa and was able to hand out shoeboxes to kids there.

She says their reaction was priceless.

“This is just an amazing answer to prayer to be able to help all these children to know Jesus,” she said.

National Collection Week runs through November 20th.

So far, the church has collected more than 2,500.

“One of our trucks is almost full with 318 cartons, and that also includes from our drop-off locations,” said Hilyard.

Shoeboxes can be dropped off at more than 4,500 locations across the country, including here at East Orrington Congregational Church.

Find a drop-off location near you.

You can also ‘Build a Shoebox’ online.

