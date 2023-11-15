Maine churches accepting shoebox gifts to send to children overseas

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The third week of November marks National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child.

For the past 30 years, Samaritan’s Purse has been collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas.

Each one is filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys.

The goal is to spread joy to kids in need.

“They love washcloths, bars of soap. Just very simple things. But of course, they love toys! In the shoebox you can include a note or a picture and the children love that because they have no idea why someone they don’t know would send them a gift when they have never received a gift in their life,” said Lynn Hilyard, area coordinator ME Central for Operation Christmas Child.

Since 1993, more than 209 million lives have been reached in more than 170 countries and territories through Operation Christmas Child.

Hilyard has been packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child since 2006.

In 2017, she traveled to Togo, Africa and was able to hand out shoeboxes to kids there.

She says their reaction was priceless.

“This is just an amazing answer to prayer to be able to help all these children to know Jesus,” she said.

National Collection Week runs through November 20th.

So far, the church has collected more than 2,500.

“One of our trucks is almost full with 318 cartons, and that also includes from our drop-off locations,” said Hilyard.

Shoeboxes can be dropped off at more than 4,500 locations across the country, including here at East Orrington Congregational Church.

Find a drop-off location near you.

You can also ‘Build a Shoebox’ online.

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐘! It's not too late to bless a child in need with Good News and great joy! 🎁



View local drop-off locations and hours: https://t.co/HZmnRZnuRR pic.twitter.com/IFvHED0n83 — Operation Christmas Child (@OCC_shoeboxes) November 9, 2023

