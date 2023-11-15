Lagrange food pantry prepares for Thanksgiving

LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - Many food pantries in the area are getting into the spirit of Thanksgiving by helping families with their holiday dinners.

For Blue Cross Food Cupboard, their need has doubled this year.

The food pantry is run by the Lagrange Full Gospel Blue Cross Church.

“We’re hearing back that without our food cupboard and other food cupboards around that people just wouldn’t know. They’d have to make the choice between medications or fuel, or medications and light bills,” said Church Pastor Tracey Holler.

To ease the burden of the holiday season, Blue Cross Food Cupboard is helping make Thanksgiving possible all around the community by preparing Thanksgiving boxes for pick-up Saturday morning.

“We’ll have stuffing, gravy, we’ll have fresh veggies and frozen cherries, frozen blueberries so they have a choice of making a pie. Prayerfully the turkeys, as long as we get them from Penquis. We do have chickens as well if single people come in or people with two in the household and they don’t want a turkey,” explained Holler.

The pantry is open regularly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with volunteers building boxes with picks from all food groups. Typically, Holler says each box is meant to last about a week and contains 50 to 70 pounds. worth of food.

“We’re expecting roughly around 300, 350 families,” said Holler. “This Saturday morning, we open up at 8 a.m., we close at 10 a.m. We do do the drive-thru model still because it works for us here. So, they just need to get in line and wait their turn, if they’ve never been here before, we have a short form: name, address, phone number’s optional, how many people in your household - that’s it. And they can get a box that same day, same as everyone else.”

There are no limitations on who can come receive a box, it’s first come, first serve. To make this possible, the pantry relies on donations.

Regularly, Blue Cross Food Cupboard sources food from BJ’s, Sam’s Club, and Target in Bangor, as well as Good Shepherd Food Bank. With Thanksgiving around the corner, they are relying on Penquis to supply turkeys.

“Don’t think there’s not a need because there’s such a need in the communities. Our food cupboard alone last year, we had 300 families. We now serve 600 families, one year from last year,” describes Holler. “So, the need is greater, we’re asking for more turkeys. And if Penquis doesn’t get them, if people don’t stop by and they think ‘Oh it’s not a big deal.’ It is a big deal. We’ll have families coming here and getting no turkeys.”

You can help Blue Cross Food Cupboard and food pantries all around the region by giving us a call Thursday night during our Turkey Telethon.

For more information on Blue Cross Food Cupboard, visit the Lagrange Full Gospel Facebook page.

