Hampden police looking for man they say ran into car

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Police in Hampden are looking for a man they say ran into the side of a car then took off.

Police say it happened around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when a man dressed in black ran across the road near Circle K on Main Road.

Officers say the man ran into the side of a car, causing damage, before getting up and running down the sidewalk toward Western Avenue.

Police say he got into a lifted black Chevrolet pick-up with flair sides and a loud exhaust.

The truck was last seen headed toward Winterport.

Police say the man had a backpack or bag in his hand, and a witness saw him put the bag under his arm.

Anyone with information should call Hampden Police at 207-862-4000.

Police say they just want to make sure the man is okay and better understand what happened.

