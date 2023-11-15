Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce hosts discussion on homelessness

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It was a packed house at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer Wednesday morning for the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce’s early bird breakfast series.

The topic for this event was homelessness in Bangor.

“Every day we encounter individuals whose solution from another organization or another municipality was: ‘Go to Bangor, they have resources,’” said Debbie Laurie, city manager, City of Bangor.

Laurie didn’t hold back Wednesday morning, telling area business leaders other Maine cities and towns are making the issue of homelessness in Bangor worse.

“The shelters are full,” Laurie said. “You can get outreach services throughout this state.”

“The immediate thought always is, someone’s homeless, get them to Bangor. And then if you’re a business owner in Bangor or a resident of Bangor, you’re curious, why can’t we fix this problem? Because for every person that we house, four more show up that afternoon from another community,” said Chief Mark Hathaway, Bangor Police Department.

Hathaway says his department’s resources are routinely tied up with calls related to a segment of the city’s unhoused population.

“I ask all of you to connect with your local leaders in your communities and ask: ‘What do you do?’ Because transporting them to certain homelessness in Bangor really isn’t the answer,” Hathaway said.

Laurie and Hathaway were two of the panelists invited to share their insight with the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers believe interest in the subject resulted in the highest turnout they’ve had for one of these events.

“The business community is very interested in this. We hear from a lot of our members who have concerns about their business,” said Deb Neuman, president and CEO, Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce. “But then the other human side of it, we’re all human beings. We all care about human beings, and I think we’re all compassionate people who want to help.”

Panelists say understanding what causes someone to be unhoused in the first place is key to finding solutions. Preventing homelessness before it happens is also important.

But above all, it’s going to take a collaborative effort in order for progress to continue.

“We’re open to everything. We try to meet the needs of the individual. We’ll have a conversation with everybody and anybody who wants to, and we’ve demonstrated that. We’re committed to supporting individuals who are unhoused in our community, but we need everybody to play their role,” Laurie said.

