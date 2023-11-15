Author Matt Cost discusses his variety of books

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Matt Cost was a history major at Trinity College and lives in Brunswick, Maine.

He began writing in 2014 and focuses on histories and mysteries.

Cost has published five books in the Mainely Mystery series. The Clay Wolfe Trap series currently has four books, with the fifth, “Pirate Trap,” due out in March of 2024.

His historical novels include “At Every Hazard” and its sequel, “Love in a Time of Hate,” as well as “I am Cuba”.

In April of 2023, Cost released an historical PI mystery set in 1923 Brooklyn, “Velma Gone Awry.”

For more information about Cost and his book, visit his website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Bangor Symphony Orchestra Weekend Preview
Bangor Symphony Orchestra weekend preview
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: eating around the holidays
Turkey Telethon
WABI TV5 Turkey Telethon
Hampden police looking for man they say ran into car