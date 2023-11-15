Author Matt Cost discusses his variety of books

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Matt Cost was a history major at Trinity College and lives in Brunswick, Maine.

He began writing in 2014 and focuses on histories and mysteries.

Cost has published five books in the Mainely Mystery series. The Clay Wolfe Trap series currently has four books, with the fifth, “Pirate Trap,” due out in March of 2024.

His historical novels include “At Every Hazard” and its sequel, “Love in a Time of Hate,” as well as “I am Cuba”.

In April of 2023, Cost released an historical PI mystery set in 1923 Brooklyn, “Velma Gone Awry.”

For more information about Cost and his book, visit his website.

