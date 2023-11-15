Auction will help Maine kids stay active this winter

By WMTW
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine - The License to Chill silent auction to support WinterKids is underway.

The virtual auction started Monday, raising money for WinterKids, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children stay active, healthy, and happy during the winter months.

The auction ends at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. It includes outdoor equipment and sporting goods, apparel and outerwear, health and fitness memberships, food and beverage experiences, home decor and much more, donated by businesses in Maine and New Hampshire.

“Every dollar that we raise from the fundraising will go directly into benefiting children in Maine and getting them outside in the winter,” said Sterlynn Marx, the events and sponsorships manager for WinterKids. “By participating in the auction, you will have the opportunity to treat yourself or someone you love, and at the same time, you’ll be giving the gift of winter fun and outdoor activity to children across Maine.”

The auction culminates with the 12th annual License to Chill community fundraiser at Après on Anderson Street in Portland.

