50s For The Next Few Days, Rain/Snow Mix Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mid to high-level clouds continue to spread across the region with a warm front moving east. This front will supply us with warmer temperatures through the rest of the week. For tonight, the mid to high level clouds will thin out and lows will be much warmer than the past few nights. Lows are expected to be on either side of freezing. There will be a weak disturbance that will cross northern Maine overnight. This will bring isolated rain and snow showers over the Crown of Maine.

Thursday will be warmer and will have more sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Another warm front Thursday night into Friday will give out temperatures an even bigger boost for Friday. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. There will be increasing clouds along with increasing winds. Southerly winds on Friday could gust up to 30 mph. A few showers will be possible across the north & west later in the day on Friday associated with our next approaching system.

We are currently watching a low that will move up the east coast and a cold front that will move in from the west. These will both begin to bring rain & wind to the region starting late Friday night and will last into Saturday night. Rainfall totals and precipitation type depend on the speed of the low and cold fronts. As of now, it looks like the front will move in faster and will help to steer the low farther to our east. This will result in lower rainfall totals for most but will also result in increased snowfall totals in the Mountains. Behind the cold front temperatures will be dropping and will cause any rainfall to change over to snow. Any precipitation will end by Saturday night.

Rainfall totals will be greatest across Downeast communities where 1-2″ are possible. Lesser amounts the farther north & west you go.

Snowfall totals will be dependent on how quickly the changeover from rain to snow occurs. Right now, highest totals of 1-3″ will be possible in the mountains.

The mild weather sticks around into the first half of the weekend before a cold front will send temperatures crashing by Sunday. Saturday will have highs in the morning hitting the 40s and 50s and will be falling through the rest of the day. Sunday will have highs that will hit the upper 30s and low 40s.

Quiet & colder conditions to start next week. It does appear that well below normal highs should be expected around Thanksgiving. We will also be watching another low that could bring rain/snow mixture Wednesday into early Thursday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows on either side of freezing. An isolated potential for rain/snow showers over the north. SW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Breezy southerly wind with gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain from the foothills towards the coast, rain changing to snow expected in the mountains. Heaviest over Downeast communities. Highs in the morning will reach 40s and low 50s before falling for the rest of the day.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and MUCH colder. Highs in the 30s with a few low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

