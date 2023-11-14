WWII veteran celebrates 103rd birthday in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - At 103 years old, Ed Hendrickson proves you’re never too old to shake things up. Sporting a new, temporary ‘do for his big day, Ed held court at the celebration put on by his assisted living home.

“I just wake up sassy,” Hendrickson said with a laugh.

For anyone who wants to follow in this 103-year-old’s footsteps, Ed shared advice that ranged from silly to serious.

We asked him: what keeps you going?

“The love of beautiful women,” he said.

“I don’t overdo it as far as walking and running and hiking, but I do do it,” Hendrickson said. “I think that’s the best thing, is just to keep moving. The minute you stop, you slow down too fast.”

The celebration took place with Ed surrounded by thousands of cards. The effort was organized by fellow U.S. Navy veteran Joy Asuncion.

She had another surprise in store: a card signed by the Chief of Naval Operations.

“Just imagine everybody sitting down and writing a little card. A lot of the cards are from little kids. Those are the cutest cards,” Hendrickson said.

As the cards pour in, it’s been the surprise of a lifetime. A life that Ed plans to continue for years to come.

“I plan on at least another 10 years. I’m not sure how I’m gonna do it, but I’ll find a way,” he said with a smile.

