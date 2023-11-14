WABI TV5 Turkey Telethon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s Turkey Telethon week here at TV5 and the work to feed families in the area has begun.

It begins Thursday but you can start donating now here.

You can also text “TURKEY” to 44321

If you want to donate during the telethon, give us a call Thursday, Nov. 16 from 4-6:30 p.m. at 1-800-432-1625 or 947-8321.

Or give Penquis a call starting at 5 p.m. at 307-3330.

Penquis’ goal is to collect 7,000 turkeys.

