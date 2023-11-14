TV5 celebrates ‘National Pickle Day’ with The Canning Man

The Canning Man
The Canning Man(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Happy National Pickle Day!

What better way to celebrate than with a local pickling expert.

Founder and owner of ‘The Canning Man’ joined TV5 to talk about his famous pickled products that community members love.

Check out the interview!

If you’re looking for more information about The Canning Man and his products, you can go to his Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

This year’s festival will once again offer virtual and in-person activities.
Cider and Cheese Festival returns to Ellsworth
Dunkin’ to donate portion of coffee sales Nov. 6-8 to Lewiston support fund
Bucksport brewhouse closing after death of Brother Donald
WABI TV5 Morning News
Maple Street Packed for Halloween