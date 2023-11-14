TV5 celebrates ‘National Pickle Day’ with The Canning Man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Happy National Pickle Day!

What better way to celebrate than with a local pickling expert.

Founder and owner of ‘The Canning Man’ joined TV5 to talk about his famous pickled products that community members love.

Check out the interview!

If you’re looking for more information about The Canning Man and his products, you can go to his Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.