Temperatures Return To The 50s Late-Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to pass to our south and will keep skies mostly clear for the rest of the night. We are in for another cold night will lows that will drop into the 20s. There will be some clouds across northern & western communities.

Wednesday will have sunshine in the morning but as the day progresses, mid to high level clouds will move into the region. Highs will be slightly warmer than that of Tuesday with most locations expected to be in the low to mid 40s.

Our warming trend continues especially towards the end of the week. An upper-level ridge combined with a warm front will begin to bring temperatures well into the 40s and low 50s by Thursday. Thursday will also have mostly sunny skies.

The warmest day of the week is expected to be Friday. Highs will be mostly in the 50s. It will be warm, but no record highs are expected. There will be more clouds and a breeze. Winds on Friday be out of the south & could gust up to 25 mph.

The mild weather sticks around into the first half of the weekend before a cold front will send temperatures crashing by Sunday. Saturday will have highs in the 40s and 50s while Sunday will have highs that will barely reach 40°.

Saturday will also be rainy. We are currently watching a low that will move up the east coast and a cold front that will move in from the west. These will both begin to bring rain & wind to the region starting late Friday night and will last into Saturday night. Rainfall totals and precipitation type depend on the speed of the low and cold fronts. If the low moves in faster than the cold front, widespread rainfall would be expected with totals that could be close to 2″ across Downeast communities with lesser amounts the farther north & west you go. If the front moves faster or the low moves slower, this would shift the low farther out into the Gulf of Maine and would lower rainfall totals. This would also allow colder air to move in faster and would result in the potential for rain changing over to snow north & west of I-95. As of now, the first solution is the one that is favored.

Quiet & colder conditions to start next week. It does appear that well below normal highs should be expected around Thanksgiving.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 20s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine in the morning with mid to high level clouds into the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Breezy southerly wind with gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain. Heaviest over Downeast communities. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and MUCH colder. Highs in the 30s with a few low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

