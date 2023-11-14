Sargent Corporation invites associates to tour new facility

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Sargent Corporate Headquarters invited associates to see their new location in Orono Monday night.

The company moved into the new location back in February 2023.

Multiple people spoke at Monday night’s event sharing the history and importance of the company.

The event allowed people to tour the facility, network and form connections.

The company designed the building in a way that encourages their employees to connect every day.

“Some of the biggest features are that we have plenty of meeting space,” Sargent Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Ritchie said.

“The flow of the office, when we designed it, we said we almost wanted to be like taking a walk in the park, that’s kind of what it’s like. You’re able to walk around the building and really see every department we have, see people, the amount of glass we have in this office, we went all glass fronts,” Ritchie said.

“So really the visibility with everyone in the push to get people out of their office and actually just communicate in open spaces and it’s been rewarding It’s worked,” Ritchie said.

The grand opening concluded with a unique ribbon cutting held outside.

