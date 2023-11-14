Portland clears the way for pro soccer team to use Fitzpatrick Stadium

The Portland United are expected to start play in 2025
\
\(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland City Council Monday unanimously approved an agreement to let a professional soccer team use Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The vote clears the way for the Portland United of the United Soccer League League 1 to start play in 2025.

The team was just announced in September, pending City Council approval.

The United will become a non-exclusive rental tenant to Fitzpatrick’s 6,000-seat stadium and will privately fund upgrades to the facility, which will include adding locker rooms and renovating the press box.

The USL League 1 is in its fifth season after launching in 2019. It hopes to double in size in the next five years with projects at multiple stadiums across the states.

The team will pledge 1% of revenues toward local high-impact organizations centered on DEI and underprivileged youths. They will also donate 4,000 soccer balls to the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center.

The hope is that the addition of the soccer league will help generate over $10 million in tax revenue and create dozens of permanent jobs in the area.

