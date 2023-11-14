Portland City Council declares a state of emergency to add 50 additional beds at Homeless Services Center

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland City Council voted 6-2 to declare a limited state of emergency at 654 Riverside St. on Monday in order to add 50 additional beds at the Homeless Services Center.

The temporary measure failed during two previous votes on Oct. 2 and Oct. 16.

Over the course of three votes, some councilors changed their stance, moving to support the measure after previously showing resistance.

Mayor-elect Mark Dion called the proposal a last resort.

“I resisted this particular proposition in the hopes that it would spur the city manager and staff to explore every possible option for alternative housing site,” said Dion.

As the temperature drops, councilors like Dion say the added beds are a necessity.

“Other options may develop at some future time, but this is an emergency,” said Dion.

The council will revisit the measure on Feb. 5 when they’ll decide whether or not to keep the additional beds.

It’s been a hotly debated issue with advocates saying the added beds would drive more encampment sweeps without solving the underlying issues.

“We have grave concerns that people’s constitutional rights are being violated, their property is being destroyed, that’s property that they need to survive outside,” said American Civil Liberties Union of Maine legal fellow Heather Zimmerman.

Others insist that expanded capacity is part of the solution. Recent data indicates that there’s a need, with 212 tents across the city.

“This may not be what gets everyone housed, but this is one small piece of the puzzle,” said city councilor Roberto Rodriguez.

The council is also preparing to vote on a proposal that would allow people to camp in city parks through April 2024. This would effectively pause encampment sweeps to ensure that people are able to hold onto their tents, warm clothes, and heating devices. The council had a first reading of the measure on Monday and will hear public comment during their next meeting on Nov. 20.

Meanwhile, a new shelter at 166 Riverside is on track to open at the end of the month which would free up more beds at the Homeless Services Center.

