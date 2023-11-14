Police seek driver who hit pedestrian, dog in Saco

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Saco are looking for the vehicle and driver they say hit a pedestrian Monday evening and then drove off.

Police say a pedestrian was walking their dog and crossing Lincoln Street near Forest Street at about 6 p.m. Monday when they were hit by a car.

The person who was hit was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for a leg injury. The person’s dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian to be treated.

Police said the vehicle was last seen heading toward Boom Road. It was described as a small, light-colored vehicle that should have damage to the driver’s side.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.