Police seek driver who hit pedestrian, dog in Saco

Police say the vehicle should have damage to the driver’s side
(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Saco are looking for the vehicle and driver they say hit a pedestrian Monday evening and then drove off.

Police say a pedestrian was walking their dog and crossing Lincoln Street near Forest Street at about 6 p.m. Monday when they were hit by a car.

The person who was hit was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for a leg injury. The person’s dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian to be treated.

Police said the vehicle was last seen heading toward Boom Road. It was described as a small, light-colored vehicle that should have damage to the driver’s side.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

Fire in Long Island
One person dead after large fire on Maine’s Long Island
\
Portland clears the way for pro soccer team to use Fitzpatrick Stadium
As the patient was wheeled down the hall, team members put their hands on their hearts as a...
Lewiston shooting victim gets cheerful sendoff from staff at CMMC
As temperatures drop, council members say this move is out of necessity. They say the proposal...
Portland City Council declares a state of emergency to add 50 additional beds at Homeless Services Center