Police seek driver who hit pedestrian, dog in Saco
Police say the vehicle should have damage to the driver’s side
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Saco are looking for the vehicle and driver they say hit a pedestrian Monday evening and then drove off.
Police say a pedestrian was walking their dog and crossing Lincoln Street near Forest Street at about 6 p.m. Monday when they were hit by a car.
The person who was hit was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for a leg injury. The person’s dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian to be treated.
Police said the vehicle was last seen heading toward Boom Road. It was described as a small, light-colored vehicle that should have damage to the driver’s side.
