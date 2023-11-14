The person who won $2 million Powerball prize in Howland has been announced

WEST ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The person who won a two million dollar Powerball prize after buying a ticket from the Handy Stop Neighborhood Market in Howland has been announced.

Carol Enos of West Enfield was the lucky winner and was just one number away from winning a billion-dollar jackpot last month.

The store also received a twenty thousand dollar bonus for selling the two million dollar ticket.

The owner told us last month he plans to share it with employees.

