The person who won $2 million Powerball prize in Howland has been announced
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WEST ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The person who won a two million dollar Powerball prize after buying a ticket from the Handy Stop Neighborhood Market in Howland has been announced.
Carol Enos of West Enfield was the lucky winner and was just one number away from winning a billion-dollar jackpot last month.
The store also received a twenty thousand dollar bonus for selling the two million dollar ticket.
The owner told us last month he plans to share it with employees.
