Orrington PERC Plant sold at auction

PERC Plant
PERC Plant(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Energy Recovery Company plant in Orrington has a new owner.

After numerous auction postponements and a recent failed attempt to purchase the plant, a new bid has been accepted.

Multiple bids were submitted during today’s auction.

After some negotiations, the plant was sold to C&M Faith Holdings for $1.2 million.

The new owners are from out of state but say they are in the waste management industry.

Current PERC employees and the new owners look forward to the future of bringing new technology to the area and getting the plant back to full capacity.

PERC Plant Manager Henry Lang said, “The ultimate outcome would be to have somebody step in who has the wherewithal and a vision to make this place operate as it was designed to operate.”

New Owner, Mark Boswell of C&M Faith Holdings said: “Coming here three different times, you get to meet them, and you get to have them show you around the plant, and you just get to see their work ethic and the fact that even though some of them have been furloughed there, they are always helpful and always, you know, wanting to please everybody and help out in every way they can. It just speaks a lot of the city and the plant.”

As winter quickly approaches, the new owners say the first step is to winterize the facility.

The plant stopped operations back in May.

