One person dead after large fire on Maine’s Long Island

LONG ISLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Fire Marshal has confirmed to Maine’s Total Coverage that a person is dead after a fire on Long Island off the coast of Portland at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Crews spent Tuesday morning sifting through several feet of rubble after a home on Atlantic Lane burned.

Officials identified the person who died as Thomas Johnson, 69, saying he lived in the home. A second person who lived in the home was able to escape and run to a nearby home to call for help.

A huge column of smoke could be seen from the mainland in Portland, Falmouth and South Portland.

The smoke even showed up on radar, with a scan at 3:20 p.m. showing smoke covering the northern end of Long Island, much of Chebeague Island, parts of Cousins Island and Littlejohn Island and reaching right to the shore of Falmouth.

Power was also off for much of the island for a time, but had been restored by 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

This is the sixth fatal fire in Maine since the start of the month, including in Monroe, Windsor, Carmel, Carroll Plantation and Fort Fairfield — where three people died. Combined, a total of eight people have died in those six fires, and two others were hurt, all since the start of the month.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.