Oliver Anthony announces 2024 world tour

Oliver Anthony performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at...
Oliver Anthony performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – Oliver Anthony, the country musician who went viral for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” earlier this year, is heading out on his first global tour in 2024.

The Out of the Woods Tour kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden in February and will end Sept. 13 in Allegan, Michigan.

Anthony will make 42 stops on the global tour, with 33 shows being in the United States.

In an interview with Billboard, the 31-year-old father of three said he has never traveled outside of the southeastern United States and is waiting for his passport to arrive.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets on Anthony’s website here.

General on-sale starts Nov. 17 on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time.

Here is a full list of tour dates:

  • Feb. 1 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus
  • Feb. 2 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene
  • Feb. 5 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
  • Feb. 7 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands
  • Feb. 8 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
  • Feb. 10 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
  • Feb. 12 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall
  • Feb. 13 – Dublin, IE – Vicar St.
  • Feb. 21 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
  • Feb. 22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
  • Feb. 29 – Plant City, FL – The Florida Strawberry Festival (on sale Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. ET)
  • March 2 – Jupiter, FL – Abacoa Amphitheater
  • March 3 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
  • March 8 – Alexandria, LA – Rapides Parish Coliseum
  • March 9 – Brandon, MS – The Brandon Amphitheater
  • March 16 – Queensland, AUS – CMC Rocks QLD 2024 (on sale now)
  • April 4 – Ft. Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas
  • April 5 – Round Rock, TX – Round Rock Amp
  • April 6 – Lubbock, TX – Cook’s Garage
  • April 12 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena
  • April 13 – Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena
  • April 19 – Albany, GA – Albany Civic Center
  • April 20 – Savannah, GA – Bulls, Bands & Barrels
  • April 26 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
  • April 27 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
  • May 3 – Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena
  • May 4 – Beaver Dam, KY – Beaver Dam Amphitheater
  • May 10 – Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena
  • May 11 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
  • May 17 – Doswell, VA – Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion
  • June 14 – Marion, IL – MTN Dew Park
  • June 15 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
  • June 16 – Council Bluffs, IA – Westfair Amphitheater
  • June 22 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
  • June 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
  • July 19 – Cullman, AL – Rock The South (on sale now)
  • Aug. 16 – Lewisburg, WV – State Fair of West Virginia
  • Aug. 21 – Put-In-Bay, OH – Bash on the Bay (on sale now)
  • Aug. 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
  • Aug. 24 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center
  • Sept. 1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair
  • Sept. 13 – Allegan, MI – Allegan County Fair

