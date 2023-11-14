Mix of Sun & Clouds, Warming Temps Next Few Days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance will exit the area early this morning. We’ll start with partly to mostly cloudy skies for most locales along with the chance for a few isolated snow showers. Morning clouds will give way to brightening skies as we head into the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

High pressure will build in and give us a nice day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low to mid-40s for most spots. High pressure will remain in control for Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday and some warmer temperatures too with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. A cold front will approach the area Friday. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Friday. The daylight hours look dry with increasing shower chances towards evening. Friday afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. A cold front moving in from the west is forecast to combine with an area of low pressure moving northward from the Mid-Atlantic to bring us rain Friday night into Saturday. Saturday’s highs will top off in the upper 40s to low 50s. The rain could be heavy at times Saturday depending on the track of the area of low pressure passing just offshore. Early estimates for rainfall look like the potential for 1″-3″ of rain by Saturday evening with the heaviest falling Downeast and amounts quickly tapering off as you head north and west. The rainfall totals will be dependent on the track of the low coming up from the Mid-Atlantic so stay tuned as we get a bit closer. Drier, brighter and colder weather will return for Sunday.

Today: Isolated snow showers possible early then brightening skies late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 35°-43°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 16°-26°. Light north/northwest wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 40°-46°. Light wind becoming south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Rain likely, possibly heavy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

