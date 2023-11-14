Maine men’s rugby going to Regionals

A spot at Nationals in Houston, Texas is on the line for the undefeated No. 3 team in the country
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine men’s rugby team defeated the Norwich Cadets, 17-15, to win the NEWCRC Championship.

A spot at Nationals in Houston, Texas is on the line for the undefeated No. 3 team in the country
A spot at Nationals in Houston, Texas is on the line for the undefeated No. 3 team in the country(WABI)

The conference championship sends the Black Bears back to Regionals this weekend in Reading, Pa.

A spot at Nationals in Houston, Texas is on the line for the undefeated No. 3 team in the country.

“Everybody on the field’s just a great athlete. We have 15 guys out there that are better than anyone else’s 15. We know that we’re going to have the best players out there, and that shows,” said Cullen Mahoney, senior wing.

“We’ve come so close to bringing home the national title a couple times. This program moving forward is going to have a lot more opportunities, but obviously it’s going to be nice to have a chance to end on a good one,” said Shea Wagner, senior inside center.

Maine will be facing Villanova on Friday at 2 p.m. in an East Regional Semifinal.

The team is running an online fundraiser located on the UMaine Men’s Rugby Facebook page for travel costs.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine will be trying to bring the Musket back to Orono after last year’s 42-41 overtime loss to...
Maine football preparing for Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket
\
Portland clears the way for pro soccer team to use Fitzpatrick Stadium
Ponies face Wells Warriors on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Lewiston High School
Foxcroft Academy football enters Class D State Championship searching for third-straight title
MDI's Spencer Laurendeau reacts to school's first ever football state championship victory
Orono's Pierce Walston reacts to school's first football state championship in decades