Maine men’s hockey building momentum from Boston College series

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey is on a roll to start the season.

The Black Bears’ 4-2 win over No. 1 Boston College on Friday was their fourth ranked win of their 6-1-1 start (WABI)

Maine’s weekend lifted the team up to No. 9 of the USCHO Hockey Poll.

“The guys played really hard. When they play hard, they give themselves a chance every night. I think they believe. That’s the biggest thing going forward every game against really good competition. We’ve played really good teams this year. We play another one against BU,” said Ben Barr, head coach.

Next up for the Black Bears is a two-game road series against No. 8 Boston University.

Friday’s 7 p.m. game is on NESN, with Saturday’s 6 o’clock puck drop on ESPN+.

Maine will be back at Alfond Arena on Dec. 1 for its Blue Out, Toy Drive game against New Hampshire.

