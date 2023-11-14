Maine men’s hockey building momentum from Boston College series

The Black Bears’ 4-2 win over No. 1 Boston College on Friday was their fourth ranked win of their 6-1-1 start
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey is on a roll to start the season.

The Black Bears’ 4-2 win over No. 1 Boston College on Friday was their fourth ranked win of...
The Black Bears’ 4-2 win over No. 1 Boston College on Friday was their fourth ranked win of their 6-1-1 start(WABI)

The Black Bears’ 4-2 win over No. 1 Boston College on Friday was their fourth ranked win of their 6-1-1 start.

Maine’s weekend lifted the team up to No. 9 of the USCHO Hockey Poll.

“The guys played really hard. When they play hard, they give themselves a chance every night. I think they believe. That’s the biggest thing going forward every game against really good competition. We’ve played really good teams this year. We play another one against BU,” said Ben Barr, head coach.

Next up for the Black Bears is a two-game road series against No. 8 Boston University.

Friday’s 7 p.m. game is on NESN, with Saturday’s 6 o’clock puck drop on ESPN+.

Maine will be back at Alfond Arena on Dec. 1 for its Blue Out, Toy Drive game against New Hampshire.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

A spot at Nationals in Houston, Texas is on the line for the undefeated No. 3 team in the country
Maine men’s rugby going to Regionals
Maine will be trying to bring the Musket back to Orono after last year’s 42-41 overtime loss to...
Maine football preparing for Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket
\
Portland clears the way for pro soccer team to use Fitzpatrick Stadium
Ponies face Wells Warriors on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Lewiston High School
Foxcroft Academy football enters Class D State Championship searching for third-straight title