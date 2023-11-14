Maine EMS Commission heard public commentary on system improvements

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The blue ribbon commission assembled to study emergency medical services in Maine reconvened today at the State House.

The commission is tasked with examining the structure, support, and delivery of emergency medical services in the state and to make recommendations for improvement.

The meeting today was open for public comments.

Don Sheets, Interim EMS project manager with the Maine Community College System, says they receive feedback from the Department of Labor on why EMS providers leave the profession after a short period of time.

A primary reason is their education was insufficient to help them perform their jobs.

“As more people are needed, it means more education is needed. And currently, our concern is that the infrastructure of our educational system in the state is not prepared to support the increasing needs of a growing system. We are struggling to meet the needs of agencies today across the state. I feel comfortable saying that that’s not just true in the Maine Community College System, but of our educational system as a whole. So our hope would be that this group would take some time. LD 244, there is a meeting group that has been established. We have yet to meet to discuss some of the infrastructure that the group is really looking at career pathways within EMS. And I think that there’s an opportunity here to discuss more in depth about what it takes to actually educate EMS providers in their initial courses and as they move through the license levels,” Sheets said.

The commission’s goal is to look for long-term solutions to problems in the system.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.