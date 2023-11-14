Lewiston shooting victim gets cheerful sendoff from staff at CMMC

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s been such tragedy and sadness coming out of Lewiston in the last month, but mood changed somewhat on Monday with heartwarming scenes at Central Maine Medical Center.

One of the three remaining patients at CMMC from the mass shootings last month, was discharged.

CMMC doctors, nurses and team members lined the hall that leads to the main entrance.

As the patient was wheeled down the hall, team members put their hands on their hearts as a gesture of solidarity and empathy.

The two remaining patients from the Oct. 25 incidents are both in stable condition.

A total of 14 patients were taken to CMMC after the shooting. 18 people were killed in the shooting.

