Lewiston shooting victim gets cheerful sendoff from staff at CMMC

As the patient was wheeled down the hall, team members put their hands on their hearts as a...
As the patient was wheeled down the hall, team members put their hands on their hearts as a gesture of solidarity and empathy.(CMMC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s been such tragedy and sadness coming out of Lewiston in the last month, but mood changed somewhat on Monday with heartwarming scenes at Central Maine Medical Center.

One of the three remaining patients at CMMC from the mass shootings last month, was discharged.

CMMC doctors, nurses and team members lined the hall that leads to the main entrance.

As the patient was wheeled down the hall, team members put their hands on their hearts as a gesture of solidarity and empathy.

As the patient was wheeled down the hall, team members put their hands on their hearts as a...
As the patient was wheeled down the hall, team members put their hands on their hearts as a gesture of solidarity and empathy.(CMMC)

The two remaining patients from the Oct. 25 incidents are both in stable condition.

A total of 14 patients were taken to CMMC after the shooting. 18 people were killed in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

As temperatures drop, council members say this move is out of necessity. They say the proposal...
Portland City Council declares a state of emergency to add 50 additional beds at Homeless Services Center
The center, launched under the management of the Lewiston-based nonprofit organization...
Community Resiliency Center opens in Lewiston
Burlington residents is working hard to keep their neighbors fed
Burlington Food Pantry working hard to help those in need
Talking about mental health
Bangor community talks about mental health