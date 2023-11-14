Law enforcement, transportation officials promote Crash Responder Safety Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nov. 13-17 is Crash Responder Safety Week.

“Somewhere in the realm of 40 to 60, depending on the year, first responders die every year from people hitting them,” says Jacob Stein, Transportation Planner from Bangor Area Comprehensive Transportation System (BACTs).

Lt. Charette describes the steps he takes when responding to a crash: “You’re gonna get an initial assessment from the caller. You’re going to decide, okay, what is our approach here? What do we need at this scene? That changes a lot. I mean, initial reports are reliable to a degree. But this is a perspective, it might be a moment in time as they drive by, they might see something that somebody else didn’t see. So truly, it takes us getting what we call boots on the ground to figure out exactly what we might need to handle this crash.”

Law enforcement handle crashes every day, but they do not do it alone.

“It’s police, firefighters, highway maintenance people, tow truck drivers,” lists Stein of first responders when it comes to roadway crashes.

The most critical component among these responders is collaboration to produce the fastest, most effective, and safest way to clear roadways after accidents.

“Any crash is a dynamic of these parts,” says Lt. Charette. “It might just be a property damage crash, where all you’ve got is a police car on the side of the road. That’s pretty easily negotiated. Then you add in a firetruck or an ambulance. The ability to move traffic through that scene is the key. For example, if you’ve got apparatus parked on both sides of the road, that’s going to confuse people. You move all your apparatus to one side, you create a lane of travel. DOT plays a huge part in this, with signage, crash trucks.”

No matter how large or small the crash is, officials urge drivers to remain cognizant and most importantly move over! After all, it’s the law.

The Move Over Law, first enacted in 2007, has recently been expanded.

“Maine has a law that requires you, will fine you if you don’t, slow down and move over. The law changed in October to include all disabled vehicles, anyone on the side of the road with flashing lights. You as a driver need to slow down and move over or risk being fined,” says Stein.

“We’re looking for the public to be aware that if there is a crash ahead of you, and you do see apparatus, you need to slow down and pay attention to what you’re doing. That is not the time to be distracted in your vehicle. And long story short, we have a job to do, and we don’t go home until that job’s done,” Lt. Charette states. “So, respect that please, and give us a little room, and we’ll be alright.”

BACTs encourages drivers and first responders to use #CRSW to share personal experiences and stories.

