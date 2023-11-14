Human remains found in Ellsworth, officials say

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - State Police say human remains were found in Ellsworth on Tuesday.

Police say commercial land surveyors discovered the skeletal remains just before 9 a.m. in the woods off Red Bridge Road.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta where officials say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

State police say the investigation is ongoing, but there is no risk to the public.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.